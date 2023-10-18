How to help
Family of slain Vt. National Guardsman searches for answers

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WHEELOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont authorities search for answers in the fatal shooting of a Wheelock man Monday, officials are providing more information about the Vermont National Guard member, and his family is speaking out.

Vermont State Police say Gunnar Watson, 27, was found dead Monday morning around 6:30 a.m. in his home on Route 16, the victim of a homicide.

The front door to Watson’s house was boarded up Wednesday, but family members we spoke to said they are searching for answers in the senseless homicide.

“My daughter called and said she had an issue. I came over and he was on the kitchen floor and that was the end of it,” said Tracy St. Louis, Watson’s father-in-law. “Just kind of shocked that something like this could happen. Anyone who knew him -- it’s the same thing -- what kind of connection there was that could lead up to this?”

“We have no reason to believe there is someone coming back here to do more harm to our family. We don’t know why this senselessness happened. We have no idea,” said Elizabeth St. Louis, Watson’s mother-in-law.

Watson was a rising talent in The Vermont Army National Guard, having completed the Airborne Ranger and Sniper School in two years, according to his commander. “Sgt. Watson consistently demonstrated exceptional physical and mental prowess, epitomizing the ideal of the quiet professional, and earned the admiration and respect of his peers and superiors,” Vermont National Guard Capt. Max Kennedy said in a statement.

Watson leaves behind his wife and two children -- five and 14 months old.

“We’ve yet to come into contact with someone who didn’t like him as a person or a soldier or someone that they worked with,” Tracy said.

Police are continuing to ask those who live in the area to check their home security or game cameras and to report anything suspicious.

The Wheelock case is one of two shooting deaths state police are currently investigating in the Northeast Kingdom. Authorities Wednesday again said they do not think the cases are connected.

