GlobalFoundries wins federal funding to expand semiconductor manufacturing

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - New federal funding will help move Vermont to the forefront of semiconductor manufacturing.

Wednesday, GlobalFoundries announced it is getting $35 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to expand its semiconductor manufacturing.

GlobalFoundries creates gallium nitride or GaN chips-- hardcore semiconductors capable of taking on higher voltages and temperatures than standard silicon chips.

Their chips are used in smartphones, cars and communication technology worldwide.

The company says the new money will help them boost manufacturing and improve their chips, and thus the tech that relies on their products.

“Help things like electric cars go further, or the solar panels on your home deliver more power to your house, or the cellphone you use to last longer on one battery charge,” said Ezra Hall of GlobalFoundries.

It’s not the first big federal money GlobalFoundries has gotten. The chip manufacturer received $40 million between 2020 and 2022.

GlobalFoundries’ Essex Junction facility currently employs around 1,800 people.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.