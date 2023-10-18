Infant RSV shortages persist

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A brand-new RSV vaccine can keep infants out of the hospital, but pediatricians in Vermont and around the country say they’re having trouble getting it.

Timber Lane Pediatrics in South Burlington is one of many care facilities across the state experiencing a shortage of the RSV shot.

Health officials last week reported that 16 of Vermont’s orders for the shot were canceled after the CDC put a pause on distribution because of high demand.

It was news pediatrician Dr. Leah Costello did not want to hear. “There was rumblings of, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s actually not enough of this and the orders are not going to be fulfilled.’ I just felt disappointed,” she said

Respiratory Syncytial Virus causes cold-like symptoms and can be dangerous -- even deadly -- for infants. And this is the first year -- there’s protection for them. The FDA this summer approved Beyfortus, an immunization that helps prevent RSV in infants under eight months or high-risk infants between eight and 19 months.

“There were a lot of children hospitalized in Vermont last year with RSV so that might be partially what’s driving the interest in this vaccine right now,” said Vermont State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso.

Kelso says that a few pediatricians were able to get the shot before the CDC’s pause and that the state is working to redistribute them so more facilities have them in case of emergencies. She says state health officials learned Wednesday that Vermont will get 1,000 doses in the coming days.

Dr. Costello says the vaccine should come in time for the expected peak season. “A typical winter is that we tend to see our peak around February, where another state might peak in December or January,” she said.

Health officials say there is currently plenty of RSV vaccine available for seniors, and that another version for women who are pregnant is on the way sometime this fall.

Related Stories:

UVM Medical Center hopeful for promising results from RSV vaccine research

RSV spikes early, putting kids in the hospital

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.