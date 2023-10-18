Man critically injured in crash that closed Route 15 for hours

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A head-on crash closed part of Route 15 in Cambridge for hours on Wednesday and left one man critically injured.

Vermont State Police say it happened near Red Wing Lane at about 10 a.m.

Investigators say a vehicle driven by Matthew Gillespie, 32, of Waterville, who had a 10-year-old in the passenger seat, crossed the double-yellow line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on.

Gillespie was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 10-year-old and the driver in the other vehicle were also sent to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it and hasn’t already spoken to an investigator is asked to contact the state police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

