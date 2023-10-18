New housing for seniors under construction in Hinesburg

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hinesburg will see some new housing for seniors.

Cathedral Square, Evernorth and the town of Hinesburg teamed up to build 24 new, energy-efficient, affordable apartments for adults 55 and older at Kelley’s Field II.

Construction on the project will take about a year to finish.

The whole development cost about $11 million.

Evernorth hopes the new addition can create more community in Hinesburg.

“What we are really doing is building the neighborhood. It’s a neighborhood in a wonderful community that will welcome the new residents to this community of Hinesburg. I think they are going to pretty quickly feel like they are part of the community,” said Kathy Beyer of Evernorth.

The project is expected to be finished sometime around August 2024.

