No one injured in Plattsburgh apartment fire

Police in Plattsburgh are investigating a fire that broke out on Champlain Street Wednesday afternoon.(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police in Plattsburgh are investigating a fire that broke out on Champlain Street Wednesday afternoon.

First responders say the fire started at about 12:30 p.m. on the second floor of the multifamily home.

They say there is extensive damage to the second floor’s interior but no one was injured.

A neighbor says the person who lives in the apartment on the second floor left minutes before the fire started.

“We were concerned about it because we live in the same unit. We were concerned about it catching fire downstairs, as well. And I have my beautiful, lovely Martin guitar in there that I can not afford to lose, but anyway, that’s about it. That’s about as much as I know right now,” he said.

The fire department says a building inspector will now determine whether the home is safe to live in.

