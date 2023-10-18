Plans for a new monument for World War I and II are in the works

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new monument could be coming to White River Junction to remember those who fought in the World Wars.

The monument would be granite with bronze plaques and it would include the names of Hartford residents who served in both World Wars.

If the campaign reaches its goal of $14,000 by late November, the state will give them a matching grant of 28 thousand for the project.

