‘Police operation’ underway in St. Albans; public asked to avoid area

Vermont State Police say a “police operation” is underway in St. Albans Wednesday afternoon. -...
Vermont State Police say a “police operation” is underway in St. Albans Wednesday afternoon. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a “police operation” is underway in St. Albans Wednesday afternoon.

The operation is centered on Lower Welden Street in the Houghton Park neighborhood.

Police say it is part of an ongoing investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, and multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting, including the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit.

They’re asking the public to avoid the area while the police operation is underway.

They say they are focused on that specific location, and there is no indication of any danger to the broader public.

They did not release any further details.

