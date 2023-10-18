Saranac Lake FQHC finishes clinic renovations

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Renovations are now complete for a Saranac Lake Federally Qualified Health Center that has seen a boom in patients since it opened three years ago.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s Saranac Lake Family Health adding an additional seven exam rooms, a care management office, and a point-of-care test area.

“It just gives more space for the providers to work in so we can increase the number of patients we see every day,” said Patti Hammond, the network’s chief operating officer. She says the location, one of 21 throughout upstate and northeastern New York, has seen an influx of new patients since opening in 2020. “We were serving about 2,200 patients here in the Saranac Lake and currently we are serving about 7,700 patients. So, we have had huge growth in that few years.”

Dr. Patricia Monroe had been a local pediatrician for roughly 20 years before joining Hudson Headwaters. She says health care access and recruitment in the Adirondacks have always been difficult. “The addition of Hudson Headwaters to be that sort of backbone behind those of us who are practicing medicine has been a big asset to the community and it has made it so we have a lot more opportunities to get new doctors. And we are starting to see some success in recruitment, which is great,” she said.

In addition to Saranac Lake., Hudson Headwaters also has plans to open a new primary care location at the Alice Hyde Medical Center’s campus in Malone.

“Hopefully, with the renovations coming along very well, we will be able to open with enough staff by the end of December,” said the organization’s Melissa Gooley. She says the incoming primary care facility in Malone will have six patient exam rooms. “In the beginning, it will take us some time to do some recruiting -- which is the area’s probably the biggest issue for our rural area is recruiting of providers -- but our goal would be to staff it with two full-time providers within the next couple of years to provide that access to primary care.”

While the new primary care additions are a step forward for patients in the region, Monroe adds she wants to ensure recruitment continues to increase. “I would like someone to carry my legacy on in another 20 years, so hopefully this will help make that happen,” she said.

