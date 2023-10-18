How to help
Scott mum on reelection plans

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - As speculation grows about a possible run for governor by Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger next year, Gov. Phil Scott Wednesday said the responsibilities of governing remain his top priority.

The Republican governor said that the decisions of the Democratic supermajority in the Statehouse weigh on him heavily as he figures out his political future.

“I do think the Legislature’s moving in the wrong direction at times, spending much more than we are taking in. And I think it’s leading to a more unaffordable Vermont. So, I feel some responsibility there. But I also want to drive again. I’d like to have my life back, so you have to weigh those two things out,” he said.

Scott, who cruised to his fourth term in office last year, typically makes an announcement on his intentions to run in the spring of an election year.

Weinberger, who recently said he will not run for reelection, told Vt. Digger last week he is considering a run for statewide office.

As speculation grows about a possible run for governor by Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger next...
