Security increased at Jewish community center in Burlington

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Security has been increased at a Jewish community center in Burlington in the wake of the attacks in Israel.

For the past week, the Burlington police have been seen patrolling around and remaining outside of Chabad Vermont.

Chabad says since the attacks in Israel, they reached out to Burlington police for their presence. They say it’s a safety precaution.

“Right now our objective is to bring the community together and having a security presence here helps make everyone feel safe, coming together and being together,” said Drazy Junik of Chabad Vermont.

Chabad Vermont says they have not received any local threats and they have not changed their operating hours.

