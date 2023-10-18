How to help
Spooky play has roots in Rutland County legend

By Joe Carroll
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEYBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Just in time for Halloween, a new spooky play opens this week that has roots in a Rutland County legend.

Ryan Mangan finds inspiration in a most usual place, The Horton Cemetery in Chittenden.

“This is William Eddy, ‘Past The Sprit Life,’ lived to be 99 years old,” Mangan said, examining a headstone. “Up here is Horatio Eddy, a younger brother.”

In the 1870s, the Eddy brothers were known for raising the dead. They were spiritualists who performed seances in the remote hill town in Rutland County.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Do you know what the townspeople thought of them?

Ryan Mangan: They were horrified, they were horrified. And even today, if you talk to these people in these hills, a lot of times they don’t want to talk about the Eddy brothers, they don’t want to hear it.

The Eddy house, now a ski lodge, is down the road from their final resting place. Inside, many “so-called spirits” would come alive, according to the legend, and the living would talk to their loved ones from beyond. People flocked from all over the country to see the spectacle. Made famous when Colonel Henry Olcott, a respected lawyer and journalist, wrote about the brothers in the New York newspaper, The Daily Graphic.

“They all gathered here, so I would have to see how things were working and operating. It would be phenomenal to see that, fascinating,” Mangan said.

The Eddy brothers took their secrets to the grave, but in Addison County, Mangan is bringing their story back to life. The Middlebury Community Players are performing the two-act play “Second Sight” starting this Thursday. The play was written by Mangan, who also plays Horatio.

“William is probably more of a charlatan and interested in making money, and they are often at odds,” said Kim Moyer, the play’s director.

Mangan’s research came from Colonel Olcott, who later went on to write “People From The Other World,” which chronicles the mystery in the mountains. Mangan freely admits he took artistic license. “The play is essentially a magic trick. It’s full of magic effects,” he said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: So, are you a believer?

Kim Moyer: I don’t think I have an answer about that. I think there are lots of things in life that people don’t have answers for.

Ryan Mangan: Were they completely fraudulent? It’s not necessarily... we don’t really know.

A spirited debate but no doubt entertaining. “I hope they’re chilled and thrilled and spooked,” Moyer said.

