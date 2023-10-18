Third round of public meetings covering traffic stop experiences

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Another meeting to get feedback from Vermonters after a traffic stop will take place in Putney.

This is the third meeting in a series required by the legislature to review and change policy around all driving violations. There are five sessions total, one in each region of the state, but if you can’t make it in person you can join virtually over Zoom.

There is also a feedback form online. The information in these forms will be used alongside the in-person recommendations.

Tonight’s meeting will be at 6:00 p.m. at Putney Central School.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.