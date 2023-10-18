How to help
UVM downs Dartmouth in men’s soccer

#16 Cats get second half winner from Max Murray in 2-1 victory
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The 16th-ranked UVM men’s soccer team made it back to back wins over Dartmouth for the first time in nearly a quarter century, downing the Big Green 2-1 Tuesday night at Burnham Field.

UVM took a lead less than nine minutes in when Yaniv Bazini connected on a lofted effort from the top of the box. Costi Christodoulou kept the Big Green in it with six saves on the night, and Trevor Gee found an equalizer mid-first half, but ultimately it was not enough.

Vermont controlled large stretches of the game, and seconds after Bazini rang the would-be winner off the bar, Nick Lockermann lifted a ball into the box for Max Murray to head home in the 78th minute.

“I felt like we started really well,” Cats head coach Rob Dow said after the game. “We were prepared for the game, and I guess the attack showed that. Once we scored though, we thought a little bit of like Binghamton that more was just gonna come and we lost a little bit of our defensive responsibilities. At halftime, this is something that our players made themselves accountable for, and we made those adjustments but continued to do well in the attack and controlled the second half. So I’m really proud of our adjustment in the second half. We learned from past experience like Harvard and UMass, the ties at halftime, and that wasn’t gonna happen to us today and I’m proud of the boys.”

The victory capped UVM’s four-game road trip with the Cats going 3-1 in that span. Vermont returns home to face UMBC on Saturday afternoon. Dartmouth also resumes conference play at home Saturday as they host Cornell.

