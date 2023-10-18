Vermonter moves a step closer to leadership role with FAA

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A native Vermonter is one step closer to a leadership role with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Michael Whitaker’s nomination as the next administrator of the FAA was approved by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Wednesday. Vermont Sen. Peter Welch is a member of that committee. In a hearing earlier this month, Welch spoke highly of Whitaker, saying his experience and forward-thinking vision will not only benefit the FAA but those who rely on it for travel.

Whitaker’s nomination now heads to the Senate for confirmation.

