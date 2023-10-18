How to help
Vermonter moves a step closer to leadership role with FAA

Michael Whitaker, of Vermont, testifies during his nomination to be Administrator of the...
Michael Whitaker, of Vermont, testifies during his nomination to be Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration. - File photo(Mariam Zuhaib | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A native Vermonter is one step closer to a leadership role with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Michael Whitaker’s nomination as the next administrator of the FAA was approved by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Wednesday. Vermont Sen. Peter Welch is a member of that committee. In a hearing earlier this month, Welch spoke highly of Whitaker, saying his experience and forward-thinking vision will not only benefit the FAA but those who rely on it for travel.

Whitaker’s nomination now heads to the Senate for confirmation.

