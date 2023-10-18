How to help
Vt. officials tour communities for missing-middle home ‘toolkit’

A walking tour of Bellows Falls Wednesday was designed tp identify areas where new housing...
A walking tour of Bellows Falls Wednesday was designed tp identify areas where new housing units could be located.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A pilot project is underway in several Vermont communities aimed at addressing the region’s housing crunch by giving small-scale builders the resources they need to break ground.

A walking tour of Bellows Falls identifies areas where new housing units could be located, but rather than bringing in a major developer, it’s intended for homeowners like Dalila Hall.

“We have always wondered -- since we have such an odd lot with the house placed all the way at the back. It doesn’t look like any other lots on the street -- what we could do,” Hall said.

Bellows Falls is one of five communities taking part in case studies that will help to shape the Vermont Homes for All Toolkit, a program funded by the Legislature last year. The focus is on the “missing middle,” housing that is in short supply, especially in dense settings like Bellows Falls.

“That is anything from an accessory dwelling unit up through duplexes,” said Amy Tomasso with the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

Officials with the Boston-based consulting firm Utile Architecture & Planning, along with ACCD staff, are helping to create the toolkit, including a design guide for new developers like Hall. “We also have a builders workbook which is going to walk a potential builder through all the steps -- permitting, finance, legal -- all of that to building a team to how to get your first project off the ground,” Tomasso said.

The population of Bellows Falls has actually declined in recent years and local leaders say that is partially due to the fact there is no room for growth. “Engineers looking to move here, they like the job and they would end up not taking it because they can’t find anywhere to live,” said Gary Fox, Rockingham’s development director.

But in the future, Hall’s home may be available while she lives in a new carriage house out front. “We still like to be able to walk downtown, but having something on one floor would be a good thing,” she said.

Additional site visits this week are planned in Arlington, Rutland, Vergennes, and Middlesex.

