WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal officials will hold a media briefing Wednesday morning on the state’s ongoing flood recovery efforts.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to watch in a new browser window or watch above.

FEMA this week said it has now allocated more than $78.3 million in federal aid for the July flooding. More than $21.7 million went to the Individual and Households Program grants. FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for individual assistance to October 31.

The SBA has also approved more than $23.6 million in 495 long-term disaster loans.

The Disaster Recovery Center in Ludlow will be closing on Saturday, October 21 at 2 p.m. The only remaining DRC will be in Barre. Applicants can still apply on DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

