Brighter skies are almost here. There were a few more breaks of sun out there today, but clouds still dominated. Sunshine finally wins out on Thursday, but it won’t last long.

For tonight, expect a mainly cloudy start with more clearing by morning. Lows will once again be in the mid to upper 40s along Lake Champlain, with low to mid 40s for most. Some areas may clear out a bit more, promoting lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday starts partly cloudy, and there should be a good window of sun that will last most of the day to get outside and enjoy. It will by far be the nicest day of this week! More sunshine and southerly winds will help promote warmer temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Our break from clouds won’t last long. By Thursday evening, clouds will increase once again from west to east as the low pressure system on pace to bring us another wet weekend starts to approach. Despite the clouds, Friday won’t be a washout of a day. Wet weather looks to hold off until later in the day and temperatures will once again be mild in the mid 60s.

The wettest time period will be late Friday through Saturday, with periods of rain through the day Saturday. Fortunately the flood risk should be low aside from some localized ponding in poor drainage areas. Showers linger into Sunday, when temperatures will take a tumble.

The weekend ends on a cool and blustery note. Monday will be cool too, but temperatures warm once again next week as high pressure builds in.

Have a great evening and enjoy the nicer day tomorrow!

-Jess Langlois

