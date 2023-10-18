BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! We’re starting our day with clouds like the last several days. We could begin to lose some of that cloud cover through the day as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight, overnight lows fall back into the 40s with partly cloudy skies overhead. Thursday will be the brightest of the next several. Daytime highs will rebound into the mid and upper 60s with mainly sunny skies overhead.

The sunshine is relatively short-lived, as clouds are back when we wake up Friday morning. We will start Friday mainly dry, but clouds and showers are expanding northward through the day. This is all a part of our next system that will bring rain for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look to feature periods of rain. Temperatures Saturday are still in the 50s and a few lower 60s. Sunday is cooler, with daytime highs only in the lower 50s. All said and done, most places will see between 1-3″ of new rain through the weekend.

We’ll start next week dry and cool, with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.