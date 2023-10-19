All Vermont DMV offices closing for a week in November

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - All Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles offices will close for a week in November for a major computer system upgrade.

The DMV offices will be closed to the public Nov. 8-14.

There will be no online vehicle registration or replacements from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, but all other online services will be available. However, credit card payment processing may be delayed.

You can still use the online scheduling system.

The upgrade is phase one of a new system aimed at improving customer service within the DMV. They say the new system will provide faster and easier transactions for people.

They’re encouraging people to plan ahead for the closures.

