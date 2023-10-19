Barre Town child care provider pleads not guilty to assaulting infants

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Barre Town child care provider pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges she assaulted infants in her care.

Brandy Lee Vincent, the former director of the infant room at the Laugh & Learn Childcare Center in Barre Town, faces 18 counts of assaulting and otherwise neglecting at least four babies eight months or younger.

Police began their investigation in June after a report from the Department for Children and Families. Surveillance video allegedly showed Vincent restricting when infants could take naps and waiting up to half an hour before attending to a crying infant. Investigators also described Vincent tossing an infant onto a changing table, thumping the child’s head, shaking another child, and in one instance, putting a bottle in an infant’s mouth and then pinching the baby’s nose to force it to drink.

She was released on a number of conditions.

The state suspended the center’s infant program and was monitoring its programs for older children.

