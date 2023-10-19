BTV celebrates official rebrand as Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A dedication at the Burlington International Airport could change the destination name on your boarding pass.

In his state of the city address in April, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the plan to rename the airport to the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport.

Now at a celebration today, Mayor Weinberger will be joined by the former Senator Patrick Leahy and Governor Phil Scott for the official renaming. They will also unveil the airports new branding.

The ceremony begins at 12:00 p.m. today.

