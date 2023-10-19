How to help
Calif. man pleads guilty to bringing illegal walrus, whale carvings into Vermont

Carvings seized by USCBP made of sperm whale teeth.
Carvings seized by USCBP made of sperm whale teeth.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a California man pleaded guilty this week to trying to illegally import walrus and whale ivory carvings over the border into Vermont.

Pedro Huertas, 69, of Pasadena, was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Highgate Springs Port-of-Entry back in 2021 after trying to bring Inuit carvings he had bought at an art gallery in Montreal, back into the U.S, a violation of the Lacey Act.

Sperm whales are an endangered species and trade in their parts is illegal. Walrus, while not endangered, are still a protected species and a permit is required.

Under the plea deal, Huertas will pay a fine of $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

