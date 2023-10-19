Calif. man pleads guilty to bringing illegal walrus, whale carvings into Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a California man pleaded guilty this week to trying to illegally import walrus and whale ivory carvings over the border into Vermont.

Pedro Huertas, 69, of Pasadena, was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Highgate Springs Port-of-Entry back in 2021 after trying to bring Inuit carvings he had bought at an art gallery in Montreal, back into the U.S, a violation of the Lacey Act.

Sperm whales are an endangered species and trade in their parts is illegal. Walrus, while not endangered, are still a protected species and a permit is required.

Under the plea deal, Huertas will pay a fine of $50,000.

