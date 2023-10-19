How to help
Champlain College awarded $3.4M contract for cybersecurity ‘range’

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College has been awarded a $3.4 million contract to train law enforcement on the prevention of cyber crimes.

The money comes from the Secret Service and the National Computer Forensics Institute. For the past five years, the college has been working as a subgrantee of George Mason University to develop and build a cyber range, an interactive virtual environment that simulates cybersecurity incidents. Now, the College is working directly with NCFI to maintain the cyber range.

Darren Perron spoke with Adam Goldstein, the academic director at the college’s Leahy Center for Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics.

