Citizen Cider doing damage control after social media backlash

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a boycott that a Burlington-based hard cider company is not toasting. Citizen Cider is disappearing from many stores, bars, and restaurants after a new product led to an outcry on social media.

Founded about 13 years ago, Citizen Cider has grown into a powerhouse in the industry. But the company found itself in hot water after harassment allegations were spread via anonymous social media posts. The catalyst for many complaints was a controversial “Hey Bub” marketing plan using what some call suggestive taglines to try to sell its new light beer.

“I choose to believe the victims in this,” said Jonny Wanzer, a local social media content creator and humorist. He says he got reports from 35 employees who said the company enabled harassment, homophobia, sexism, and misogyny. Though all of those reports are anonymous, he posted them in a video last week. Now, Wanzer claims Citizen Cider has been dropped from more than 150 locations.

“The Hey Bud controversy was kind of the catalyst that made us all pay attention to it, but it’s not like I haven’t heard about things happening over there for the past couple years. I have a lot of friends in the industry. It was just kind of one of those unspoken known things,” Wanzer said.

The company disputes Wanzer’s claim that employees were mistreated and that 150 businesses have dropped its products -- though it would not give us the number that has. Since they took their store locator offline, we called around and found dozens that have decided to pull the product as the controversy plays out. Others, Like the Beverage Warehouse in Winooski, are just depleting their inventory and donating profits to a domestic violence survivors organization.

“We at Beverage Warehouse are standing in support by not re-ordering these products until we deem enough information or action has been presented. Some people have asked why I haven’t pulled the products and we are instead selling through what we have left, and quite frankly it’s because we own them. They are paid for. State law does not allow pickup due to the consignment. So, I have decided to donate all our profits from what we have left to the Vermont Network. Why not do something good? That’s what we all hope to gain from what’s been happening. This is our way of making sure we contribute to that,” store officials said in a statement.

“There’s nothing circulating that the gentleman you mentioned, that is based in truth. And I would urge you to look for additional data points beyond that,” said Justin Heilenbach, Citizen Cider’s president and co-founder. He says they are up against a smear campaign riddled with lies. “We take losing even one account seriously in this business, and especially when it’s based on the misinformation that’s circulating.”

“I do think that there is a very real concern,” said Sebastiaan Gorissen, a professor of digital media and communications at St. Michael’s College. He says negative social media can quickly cancel a brand, and that it’s happening more often. especially when companies are called out over allegations of employee mistreatment. “If a company’s messaging for a very long time has been centered around providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for both employees and consumers, any news to the contrary of that can undermine years’ worth of very carefully crafted messaging in a single media cycle, and that is an incredibly difficult setback to come back from.”

But Citizen Cider’s Heilenbach says that’s exactly what they plan to do. he says they are bringing in a third-party organization to evaluate personnel policies and to interview employees, and that they will share their findings. He says they are also reaching out to customers to correct what they say is a hit job on their values and reputation. “What we always do in this business is very person to person and we’re going to get out and talk to our retail partners and lean into our relationships in the trade and understand where people are at and what their concerns are and address them directly,” he said.

While denying any wrongdoing, Heilenbach says there was a communication problem that led to misunderstandings and that changes will prevent that from happening again.

Wanzer says bringing in the third-party audit is just damage control in response to public outcry and lost revenue.

