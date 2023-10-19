Halloween costume savings tips

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Halloween around the corner, folks might be starting to do some last-minute costume shopping, and you might be finding some scary price tags out there.

The Better Business Bureau says to save money, check around your house to see what you might have that could be repurposed into a costume, or consider renting a costume. If you’re buying anything, they say it’s important to read the signs -- either in the store or online -- and read the fine print.

“If people are opening packages, removing tabs, oftentimes they will not allow you to return it, whether it’s decor or actually a costume. So, you want to be extremely careful, whether it’s online or in person, oftentimes It’ll also say this is a non-returnable product, even if you have it in perfect condition,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

And if you really want to save, consider buying next year’s outfit when it’s on sale after Halloween.

