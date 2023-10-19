How to help
Hoopcats picked to win America East

UVM gets six of nine first place votes
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team is once again the favorite to take home the America East title, getting six of the eight votes available to them in Tuesday’s preseason conference poll.

Vermont has captured six outright league titles and a share in 2021, to go along with five tournament championships in that span.

Two-time America East Sixth Man of the Year Aaron Deloney was the lone Catamount to feature on the all-conference team.

UVM will play two exhibition games starting with Catholic at Patrick on October 28th before opening the regular season on November 6th.

