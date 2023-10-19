How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

A woman said a man asked her out on a first date just for drinks. But she ended up ordering – and eating – 48 oysters. (Source: CNN, Equana Bennett/TikTok, @notolsennchris/TikTok, Anton Daniels/YouTube, Mike Cakez/YouTube, @luckyking42/YouTube, rollingstone.com, "White Chicks"/Sony Pictures)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – First dates can be tricky, but one in Atlanta got downright slimy when a woman slurped down 48 oysters, racking up a massive tab.

The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her out on a first date just for drinks. But she ended up ordering – and eating – four dozen oysters.

When the fourth platter of a dozen oysters came, “he was looking at me crazy,” Equana Bennett said.

After the oysters and drinks, she also ordered crab cakes and potatoes.

At some point, the man bailed. Bennett said he got up to go to the bathroom and never came back.

She ended up paying the $185 tab and later texted her date, writing, “Running out on a tab is crazyyy.”

He responded, “I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food,” and also offered to pay her over CashApp for the price of the drinks only.

Most internet commenters were siding with the man, with one writing, “If you eat 48 oysters in a day you are a walrus.”

Another said, “I don’t know if I ever ate 48 of anything… Some skittles.”

Others agreed they would have left, but some said the date shouldn’t have walked out on the bill.

The restaurant’s manager told Rolling Stone that eating 48 oysters is “pretty impressive” but not unheard of.

“She was nice,” manager Kelcey Flanagan told Rolling Stone. “I just hope she’s not getting too much flak.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash closed part of Route 15 in Cambridge for hours on Wednesday and left one man...
Man critically injured in crash that closed Route 15 for hours
The Franklin County sheriff says a 'police operation' in St. Albans on Wednesday was part of a...
Investigation into stolen guns prompts ‘police operation’ in St. Albans
Timothy Gabriel
Suspect arrested in theft of Vt. State Police cruiser and rifle
Gunnar Watson
Family of slain Vt. National Guardsman searches for answers
Burlington police confirmed to WCAX News that they think they have found the vehicle involved...
Burlington police believe they have found suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

Latest News

Logan Clegg talks with defense attorney Maya Dominguez at his trial at Merrimack County...
Trial of a man accused of killing NH couple nears conclusion
A new $100,000 fitness center opened on Thursday at Milton Middle School.
New fitness center opens at Milton Middle School
State and local leaders unveiled a new logo at Burlington's airport on Thursday.
New logo unveiled at Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport
A former Barre Town child care provider pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges she assaulted...
Barre Town child care provider pleads not guilty to assaulting infants
Investigators say a patrol rifle stolen from a Vermont State Police cruiser has been recovered....
Stolen Vermont State Police patrol rifle recovered; suspect appears in court