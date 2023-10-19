New fitness center opens at Milton Middle School

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new $100,000 fitness center opened on Thursday at Milton Middle School.

The gym, which the school calls the “DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center” is a product of a grant from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, a nonprofit that encourages a renewed commitment to physical activity and healthy eating for children.

The grant has also been awarded to Essex Middle School and Missisquoi Valley Union School in Swanton.

Students and faculty in Milton say the new space will be a game changer.

“My goals are for everyone to come here and try their best and give it a new chance,” said Sanjeeta Tiwari, an eighth grader.

The awards were given, we had tears around the table, it is a life-changing opportunity for our school,” said Marcel Choquette, the athletics director.

The school says the new gym will change the physical education program forever.

In honor of the three new fitness centers, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed a proclamation declaring October as “DON’T QUIT! Fitness Month.”

