How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New fitness center opens at Milton Middle School

A new fitness center opened on Thursday at Milton Middle School.
A new fitness center opened on Thursday at Milton Middle School.(WCAX)
By Laura Ullman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new $100,000 fitness center opened on Thursday at Milton Middle School.

The gym, which the school calls the “DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center” is a product of a grant from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, a nonprofit that encourages a renewed commitment to physical activity and healthy eating for children.

The grant has also been awarded to Essex Middle School and Missisquoi Valley Union School in Swanton.

Students and faculty in Milton say the new space will be a game changer.

“My goals are for everyone to come here and try their best and give it a new chance,” said Sanjeeta Tiwari, an eighth grader.

The awards were given, we had tears around the table, it is a life-changing opportunity for our school,” said Marcel Choquette, the athletics director.

The school says the new gym will change the physical education program forever.

In honor of the three new fitness centers, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed a proclamation declaring October as “DON’T QUIT! Fitness Month.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash closed part of Route 15 in Cambridge for hours on Wednesday and left one man...
Man critically injured in crash that closed Route 15 for hours
The Franklin County sheriff says a 'police operation' in St. Albans on Wednesday was part of a...
Investigation into stolen guns prompts ‘police operation’ in St. Albans
Timothy Gabriel
Suspect arrested in theft of Vt. State Police cruiser and rifle
Gunnar Watson
Family of slain Vt. National Guardsman searches for answers
Burlington police confirmed to WCAX News that they think they have found the vehicle involved...
Burlington police believe they have found suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

Latest News

Timothy Gabriel, 29
Stolen Vermont State Police patrol rifle recovered; suspect appears in court
Gloria Wing
Super Senior: Gloria Wing
Carvings seized by USCBP made of sperm whale teeth.
Calif. man pleads guilty to bringing illegal walrus, whale carvings into Vermont.
A new partnership between the University of Vermont and GlobalFoundries is helping to produce a...
UVM partnership with GlobalFoundries to bolster new degree program