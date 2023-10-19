How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024

FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has named Butler to fill the U.S. Senate seat made vacant by Sen. Dianne Feinstein's death. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Newly appointed California Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024, avoiding what would have been a costly and competitive race for the seat held for three decades by the late Dianne Feinstein.

Butler — who was named earlier this month by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to complete Feinstein’s remaining term — said in a statement she made the decision after considering “what kind of life I want to have, what kind of service I want to offer and what kind of voice I want to bring forward.”

“Knowing you can win a campaign doesn’t always mean you should run a campaign. I know this will be a surprise to many because traditionally we don’t see those who have power let it go,” Butler added. “It may not be the decision people expected but it’s the right one for me.”

Her candidacy would have complicated an already crowded race that includes several other prominent Democrats — U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee — and Republican Steve Garvey, a former baseball MVP.

Butler, a Democratic insider and former labor leader, had never held public office before joining the Senate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash closed part of Route 15 in Cambridge for hours on Wednesday and left one man...
Man critically injured in crash that closed Route 15 for hours
The Franklin County sheriff says a 'police operation' in St. Albans on Wednesday was part of a...
Investigation into stolen guns prompts ‘police operation’ in St. Albans
Timothy Gabriel
Suspect arrested in theft of Vt. State Police cruiser and rifle
Gunnar Watson
Family of slain Vt. National Guardsman searches for answers
Burlington police confirmed to WCAX News that they think they have found the vehicle involved...
Burlington police believe they have found suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

Latest News

Logan Clegg talks with defense attorney Maya Dominguez at his trial at Merrimack County...
Trial of a man accused of killing NH couple nears conclusion
A new $100,000 fitness center opened on Thursday at Milton Middle School.
New fitness center opens at Milton Middle School
State and local leaders unveiled a new logo at Burlington's airport on Thursday.
New logo unveiled at Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport
A former Barre Town child care provider pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges she assaulted...
Barre Town child care provider pleads not guilty to assaulting infants
Investigators say a patrol rifle stolen from a Vermont State Police cruiser has been recovered....
Stolen Vermont State Police patrol rifle recovered; suspect appears in court