Pilot program allows organic dairy to ship directly to schools

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pilot project is underway to get more organic milk into classrooms across the region. Windham Northeast Supervisory Union students Thursday went on a field trip to a Vernon farm to see exactly where their milk comes from.

Upwards of 100 students got to get up close and personal with a calf, take hay rides, and get a lesson in butter making as part of a crash course on organic milk production.

“I used to have it before bedtime because it helps me fall asleep, and also in my cereal,” said second-grader Adeline Chamberland.

“In cereal. I have chocolate sometimes. Sometimes I use it to cool down hot chocolate,” said third-grader Maceo Mayhew.

The Miller Farm bottles its own organic milk and recently expanded its processing operation thanks to a quarter million dollar grant from the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center.

“That allowed them to expand their processing facility here on the farm so that they could add the bulk bags that the school nutrition service needs for their meal service,” said Helen Rortvedt with the Northeast Organic Farming Association. She says some of the milk produced at the farm is now shipped directly to schools. “We are trying to demonstrate that it can be done, that local schools can work with local farms.”

With typically higher costs from production to the price points in stores, the region’s organic market has had its ups and downs. “Organic has gone through some serious growing pains over the last few years,” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. But he says one way to support the industry is through new ventures. “This project here is a piece of that puzzle, getting into more institutional settings whether it be schools, correctional facilities, colleges.”

And these kids are getting a first-hand look at the ins and outs of the operation. “I get to learn more things about where the milk comes from,” Chamberland said.

“I just like knowing stuff,” added Mayhew.

An additional $12 million in grants is being rolled out to farms across the region to expand their processing capabilities, which officials say will hopefully lead to more partnerships like this.

