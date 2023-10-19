Police arrested man connected to stolen VSP cruiser and rifle

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police have arrested the man who they say stole a police cruiser and a patrol rifle.

Police arrested 29-year-old Timothy Gabriel on Cherry Street in Burlington after Police say they saw him walking in the area around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When Police confronted him, they say he ignored commands. He was eventually arrested.

Gabriel is accused of stealing the police cruiser and patrol rifle Tuesday morning between 2:00-4:00 a.m.

Police found the cruiser in Rutland City, launching a heavy police presence on West Street. They say the stolen rifle is still missing.

Gabriel is expected to face federal charges.

He is due in court Thursday.

