Police arrested man connected to stolen VSP cruiser and rifle
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police have arrested the man who they say stole a police cruiser and a patrol rifle.
Police arrested 29-year-old Timothy Gabriel on Cherry Street in Burlington after Police say they saw him walking in the area around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When Police confronted him, they say he ignored commands. He was eventually arrested.
Gabriel is accused of stealing the police cruiser and patrol rifle Tuesday morning between 2:00-4:00 a.m.
Police found the cruiser in Rutland City, launching a heavy police presence on West Street. They say the stolen rifle is still missing.
Gabriel is expected to face federal charges.
He is due in court Thursday.
Related Stories:
Vt. State Police investigate theft of cruiser, patrol rifle
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.