Police respond to rash of car break-ins in Colchester

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police says suspects connected to a rash of car break-ins fled from officers early Thursday.

Police responded just before 4 a.m. to Perimeter Drive after reports of four individuals trying to break into multiple vehicles.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in a nearby parking lot but the driver fled across the front and rear lawns of a home on Blakely Road and the suspects then escaped into a wooded area.

Police later learned the car had been stolen. They say the suspects are believed to be connected to multiple car thefts and car break-ins.

