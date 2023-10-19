Proposed coyote, trapping rules draw hunters and wildlife advocates to Statehouse hearing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - After years of attempting to overhaul coyote hunting regulations in Vermont, the public on Thursday had the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed rule changes at a Statehouse hearing.

It’s an emotional debate decades in the making that tries to strike a balance between the state’s hunting traditions and animal rights activists. Questions including how, where, and when to hunt coyotes, and when to use leg traps.

The proposed rules were spurred by a pair of laws two years ago that aim to make trapping and hunting with dogs safer and more humane. “To try to close the gap to what they believe the intent of the law was and what we’ve built out as the rules,” said Vt. Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Chris Herrick.

The Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules is the last stop before new rules are implemented, and Thursday’s hearing was so crammed they needed a second room for more seats.

Wildlife advocates say the rules fall short of the Legislature’s intent and don’t protect pets that can get caught in traps.

“It is deeply discouraging to see the insufficient recommendations in front of us put forth by Fish & Wildlife, who have had close to two years,” said Brenna Galdenzi with the group Protect Our Wildlife. Galdenzi and other opponents describe hound hunting as dogfighting and say trapping is inhumane.

The issue was highlighted recently when a German Shepherd was caught in an underwater beaver trap just steps away from the Castleton rail trail. Opponents also say hound hunting can lead to tension between hunters and landowners. “It pits homeowners against a large group of people with guns by their sides, it pits children and pets in danger of hounds and coyotes in their yard,” said Jeffrey Mack of Shoreham.

Many hunters who testified say they grew up with the tradition and that it has shaped their views of wildlife protection and management. “As a trapper, I have always sought to use the most humane methods possible. I owe that to the animals I pursue,” said Will Staats of Victory.

Others see the debate as an existential question that threatens Vermont traditions. “The concern here is the death of trapping by 1,000 cuts,” said Chris Bradley with the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs.

Indigenous Vermonters contend everyone is entitled to trap. “Trapping is in our DNA and the same applies to the non-native people who live in Vermont, said Jamie Taylor.

The committee will make the final decision on whether a rule meets legislative intent. “The thing that’s worse than being hard of hearing is being hard of listening. Our job is to listen and see if what is being proposed, carries out the law in the way it was intended,” said Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange County.

The committee will meet once more on November 2 where they are expected to take a vote.

