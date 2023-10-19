How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Sanders, Balint urge Israeli restraint in Gaza

Congressional staffers watch from a balcony of the Longworth House Office Building as...
Congressional staffers watch from a balcony of the Longworth House Office Building as demonstrators gather Wednesday.(Stephanie Scarbrough | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers continue to speak out about the terror attacks against Israel by Hamas and Israel’s ensuing war on Gaza.

It comes as Israeli airstrikes Thursday pounded locations across the Gaza Strip, including parts of the south that Israel had declared as safe zones, heightening fears among more than 2 million Palestinians trapped in the territory that nowhere was safe.

Senator Bernie Sanders Wednesday spoke on the Senate floor about the importance of maintaining the longstanding relationship between Israel and the U.S. but also emphasized the importance of sending aid into Gaza.

“What I ask my colleagues to also consider is that while we fully appreciate the horrific attack by Hamas against the innocent people of Israel, I ask you also to understand that right now there are hundreds of thousands of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza who have lost their homes. So, what I’m asking people to take a look at is to understand what our country is about, and what our country must not be involved in is making the horrific and miserable situation in Gaza even worse,” he said.

“I’m deeply saddened by the overwhelming, brutal loss of Israeli and Palestinian lives. I support Israel’s right to defend itself after the unprecedented surprise attack against them. I fear that the violence erupting right now will only serve as a setback to any hope of peace, security, and justice for both sides,” Rep. Becca Balint said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Franklin County sheriff says a 'police operation' in St. Albans on Wednesday was part of a...
Investigation into stolen guns prompts ‘police operation’ in St. Albans
A head-on crash closed part of Route 15 in Cambridge for hours on Wednesday and left one man...
Man critically injured in crash that closed Route 15 for hours
Gunnar Watson
Family of slain Vt. National Guardsman searches for answers
Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Wheelock.
Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Wheelock
Surveillance photo of a hit-and-run on King Street in Burlington.
Burlington Police looking for driver in hit-and-run

Latest News

File photo
Police respond to rash of car break-ins in Colchester
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Vermont is at the forefront when it comes to keeping an eye on artificial intelligence and its...
An update on artificial intelligence use in state government
A dedication at the Burlington International Airport could change the destination name on your...
BTV celebrates official rebrand as Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport