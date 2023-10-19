Sanders, Balint urge Israeli restraint in Gaza

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers continue to speak out about the terror attacks against Israel by Hamas and Israel’s ensuing war on Gaza.

It comes as Israeli airstrikes Thursday pounded locations across the Gaza Strip, including parts of the south that Israel had declared as safe zones, heightening fears among more than 2 million Palestinians trapped in the territory that nowhere was safe.

Senator Bernie Sanders Wednesday spoke on the Senate floor about the importance of maintaining the longstanding relationship between Israel and the U.S. but also emphasized the importance of sending aid into Gaza.

“What I ask my colleagues to also consider is that while we fully appreciate the horrific attack by Hamas against the innocent people of Israel, I ask you also to understand that right now there are hundreds of thousands of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza who have lost their homes. So, what I’m asking people to take a look at is to understand what our country is about, and what our country must not be involved in is making the horrific and miserable situation in Gaza even worse,” he said.

“I’m deeply saddened by the overwhelming, brutal loss of Israeli and Palestinian lives. I support Israel’s right to defend itself after the unprecedented surprise attack against them. I fear that the violence erupting right now will only serve as a setback to any hope of peace, security, and justice for both sides,” Rep. Becca Balint said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.