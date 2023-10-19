Stolen Vermont State Police patrol rifle recovered; suspect appears in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say a patrol rifle stolen from a Vermont State Police cruiser has been recovered. And Thursday, the man accused of stealing the rifle and the cruiser it was secured in, appeared in court.

Timothy Gabriel, 29, pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges connected to the thefts.

Police say the rifle taken from the state police cruiser earlier this week was found on the side of Route 7 near Exit 3 in Arlington.

Gabriel is the man who police say is responsible. He was arrested Wednesday on Cherry Street in Burlington, despite the case starting in Rutland.

Court paperwork shows the stolen cruiser was found parked behind Belden Construction in Rutland City with the driver’s side window down at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. That cruiser is assigned to and had been parked at the home of Cpl. Christopher Loyzelle, who went off duty a few hours before it was stolen. Police say they are still investigating how that car was taken. They say a key was inside the vehicle, but they still have not said whether the doors were locked. They note state police policy requires all cruisers left unattended to be locked with the windows secured.

Police identified Gabriel as a suspect after surveillance photos were released of him holding what appeared to be the stolen rifle.

There was a heavy police presence on West Street in Rutland on Wednesday in connection with the investigation, but no arrests were made then.

Gabriel now faces a federal charge of possession of a weapon as a convicted felon. He’s being held without bail. State charges are also expected.

