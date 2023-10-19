How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Teddy bear bomb explodes in parking lot; police make arrest

San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear went off in a parking lot. (San Bernardino PD, Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California arrested someone suspected of putting a teddy bear with explosives in it in a parking lot and detonating it.

San Bernardino police shared surveillance footage on Facebook from outside a business. A person can be seen getting out of an SUV and setting the toy down before it starts to smoke and then explodes.

No one was injured, and the person got back in their car and left.

A police spokesperson said in the post that they responded to a 911 call, reviewed the footage and obtained a search warrant.

Investigators arrested the suspect and said they found a ghost gun, ammunition, a kilo of methamphetamine, illegal fireworks and a ballistic vest among other items at their home.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with several felonies, police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Franklin County sheriff says a 'police operation' in St. Albans on Wednesday was part of a...
Investigation into stolen guns prompts ‘police operation’ in St. Albans
A head-on crash closed part of Route 15 in Cambridge for hours on Wednesday and left one man...
Man critically injured in crash that closed Route 15 for hours
Gunnar Watson
Family of slain Vt. National Guardsman searches for answers
Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Wheelock.
Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Wheelock
Surveillance photo of a hit-and-run on King Street in Burlington.
Burlington Police looking for driver in hit-and-run

Latest News

Timothy Gabriel
Man arrested in theft of Vt. State Police cruiser and rifle
San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear...
Teddy bear explosive detonates in parking lot; police make arrest
A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Palestinians trapped in Gaza find nowhere is safe during Israel’s relentless bombing
FILE - Destroyed communities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto...
Hurricanes are now twice as likely to zip from minor to whopper than decades ago, study says