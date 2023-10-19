UVM partnership with GlobalFoundries to bolster new degree program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new partnership between the University of Vermont and GlobalFoundries is helping to produce a new semiconductor lab on campus.

Kickstarted by a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the lab features testing and analysis equipment donated by the chip maker. It comes as UVM recently launched its certificate program in semiconductor engineering and physics.

“The graduates of this program will be ready to meet the workforce needs associated with the expansion of domestic research, development, and manufacturing of semiconductors, especially here in Vermont and at the GlobalFoundries Fab 9 facility,” said UVM’s Linda Schadler.

Eleven students are currently enrolled in the program, which is set to expand even further next fall and will allow students to travel to the Essex Junction facility.

Related Stories:

GlobalFoundries wins federal funding to expand semiconductor manufacturing

Welch speaks in favor of CHIPS and Science Act

GlobalFoundries spotlights opportunities for women in STEM

GlobalFoundries wins $30M in federal funding to develop next generation of microchips

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.