How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

WATCH: Mischievous magpie taunts and toys with young moose

A mischievous magpie taunts and toils with a frustrated young moose on video. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Video captured by a woman in Alaska caught some funny moments between a moose and a magpie.

Elly Frey sent video of a magpie taunting and toying with a young moose in her backyard by jumping on its rear and back and jumping off again.

The relentlessness of the bird and confusion of the moose make for an entertaining watch.

Eventually, the moose’s mama wakes up in the next yard and peers over the fence to see what is going on with her baby.

The moose might be the king of Alaska, but the mercurial magpie reigned as the king of the ring on this day.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash closed part of Route 15 in Cambridge for hours on Wednesday and left one man...
Man critically injured in crash that closed Route 15 for hours
The Franklin County sheriff says a 'police operation' in St. Albans on Wednesday was part of a...
Investigation into stolen guns prompts ‘police operation’ in St. Albans
Timothy Gabriel
Suspect arrested in theft of Vt. State Police cruiser and rifle
Gunnar Watson
Family of slain Vt. National Guardsman searches for answers
Burlington police confirmed to WCAX News that they think they have found the vehicle involved...
Burlington police believe they have found suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 23,...
US Navy warship in Red Sea intercepts three missiles, several drones heading north out of Yemen
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, and police shot the...
Man who crashed into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco was armed with knife, crossbow, police say
President Joe Biden delivers an Oval Office speech on the wars in Israel and Ukraine.
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden delivers Oval Office speech on wars in Israel and Ukraine
New York’s highest court has removed an upstate judge from office for pointing a loaded handgun...
Northern New York judge fired for pointing gun at a Black man in court