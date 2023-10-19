How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Webb Space Telescope discovers jet stream on Jupiter

NASA said a 3,000 mile long jet stream has been discovered on Jupiter. (SOURCE: NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA has discovered a new, never-before-seen feature of Jupiter’s atmosphere.

The James Webb Space Telescope captured an image revealing a jet stream on Jupiter.

Researchers said the narrow jet stream appears to be traveling at about 320 miles per hour, which is about twice the strength of a category 5 hurricane.

According to NASA, the jet stream spans more than 3,000 miles and is located about 25 miles above the clouds in Jupiter’s lower stratosphere.

The picture was actually taken in July last year, but scientists recently used data from the telescope to discover the jet stream.

More information on this latest discovery can be found in the latest edition of Nature Astronomy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash closed part of Route 15 in Cambridge for hours on Wednesday and left one man...
Man critically injured in crash that closed Route 15 for hours
The Franklin County sheriff says a 'police operation' in St. Albans on Wednesday was part of a...
Investigation into stolen guns prompts ‘police operation’ in St. Albans
Timothy Gabriel
Suspect arrested in theft of Vt. State Police cruiser and rifle
Gunnar Watson
Family of slain Vt. National Guardsman searches for answers
Burlington police confirmed to WCAX News that they think they have found the vehicle involved...
Burlington police believe they have found suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

Latest News

File photo
Citizen Cider doing damage control after social media backlash
Heman Bekele, a ninth grader at W.T. Woodson High School in Annandale, won the 2023 3M Young...
14-year-old named America’s Top Young Scientist for creating soap that treats skin cancer
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits humanitarian aid, as Israel tells troops to ‘be ready’ for ground invasion