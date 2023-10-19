BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the breaks of sunshine and warm temperatures today, because it’s back to clouds and rain chances by tomorrow. Clouds thicken up from west to east this evening as our next low pressure system approaches from the Midwest.

Friday starts out dry with temperatures ranging from the 40s to low 50s, but clouds prevail through the day. Temperatures remain mild into the afternoon in the mid 50s to mid 60s. A secondary area of low pressure will begin developing off the New England coastline, which will bring wet weather into parts of the area by Friday afternoon. Rain will be most likely across Vermont and New Hampshire Friday, building into southern areas first.

Periods of rain will continue areawide Friday night and through the day on Saturday. Most of the rain should fall between Friday night and Saturday night, but showers remain likely into Sunday behind the cold front that pushes through Saturday night. Flooding isn’t a big concern at this time. Most of us can expect rain totals in the 1″ to 2″ range, although locally higher totals up to 3″ are possible, along with ponding in poor drainage areas.

The cold front this weekend will cause a notable drop in temperatures by Sunday. Winds will shift northwesterly and it will be a blustery end to the weekend with temperatures struggling to hit 50 in the valleys. There may even be a few mountain flakes.

Cooler temperatures linger into Monday, and we could have a couple frosty mornings Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will become more seasonable as next week goes on, and the forecast is trending dry for the first few days of next week.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.