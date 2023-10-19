BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! Today will feature some brighter weather and some welcome sunshine. Thursday morning features a good amount of sun, with a few more fair-weather clouds mixing in through this afternoon and evening. Daytime highs are a tad warmer thanks to a southerly breeze and increased sunshine as they climb into the low and mid-60s. Tonight, clouds fill in again as overnight lows fall back into the mid and upper 40s and low 50s.

The sunshine we see today is short-lived. Clouds begin to fill in this evening. We’ll wake up to cloud cover tomorrow, and as we head through the day, we’ll increase the chance of showers through the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures are still mild in the low to mid-60s for most, but off to the south, where they get in on clouds and showers first, they may be stuck in the 50s. The weekend features more showers on both Saturday and Sunday. We have daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday. Sunday is a cool, blustery one. With temperatures only in the upper 40s and lower 50s combined with the wind and rain, it will be a chilly feeling day. All said and done, most places are talking about 1-3″ of new rain.

We’ll begin to dry out for the work week next week. Monday features a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures are again cool in the low 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll introduce more sunshine into the mix, and daytime highs will rebound into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s.

Enjoy the brighter skies and sunshine!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

