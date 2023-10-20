How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Anti-bullying campaign seeks to tell students’ stories

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A number of Vermont groups are collaborating on a new program to call out harassment, hazing, and bullying in schools.

Vermont Narratives of Change aims to have those impacted by bullying share their stories, which will be compiled into a publication or video. It invites students and parents to share their stories through a confidential form, an interview, or a small group discussion. Participants can choose how their information is used at the end of the survey.

Darren Perron spoke with Amanda Lucia Garces with the Vermont Human Rights Commission, one of the organizations participating in the campaign.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Gabriel
Suspect arrested in theft of Vt. State Police cruiser and rifle
File photo
Controversy Brewing at Cider Maker
Gunnar Watson
Family of slain Vt. National Guardsman searches for answers
A head-on crash closed part of Route 15 in Cambridge for hours on Wednesday and left one man...
Man critically injured in crash that closed Route 15 for hours
Brandy Lee Vincent pleaded not guilty in Barre Thursday to 18 counts of abusing infants in her...
Barre Town child care provider pleads not guilty to assaulting infants

Latest News

Logan Clegg/File
Jury ends day without verdict in NH double murder case
Anti-bullying campaign seeks to tell students' stories
Pets with Potential: Meet Derek Shepherd
Photo collage of Eva and her mom.
Stuck in Vermont: Eva talks with her mom about aging