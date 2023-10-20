Anti-bullying campaign seeks to tell students’ stories

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A number of Vermont groups are collaborating on a new program to call out harassment, hazing, and bullying in schools.

Vermont Narratives of Change aims to have those impacted by bullying share their stories, which will be compiled into a publication or video. It invites students and parents to share their stories through a confidential form, an interview, or a small group discussion. Participants can choose how their information is used at the end of the survey.

Darren Perron spoke with Amanda Lucia Garces with the Vermont Human Rights Commission, one of the organizations participating in the campaign.

