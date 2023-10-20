Burlington Police investigate downtown gunshots

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating another shooting in downtown Burlington Friday morning.

It happened near the corner of Church and Maple Streets. Burlington Police says at least five or six shots were fired.

Neighbors tell WCAX they heard what sounded like a car speeding away after the sounds of gunshots.

Officers are questioning people outside a nearby apartment complex and canvassing the area for evidence.

There were no other immediate details.

It would be at least the 11th gunfire incident in Burlington so far this year.

