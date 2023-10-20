Candidates vie for 2 open seats on Plattsburgh Common Council

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Early voting in New York is set to begin next Saturday for the General Election in November

There are a few seats up for grabs on the Plattsburgh Common Council. Democrat Jake Avery is running unopposed for Mike Kelly’s Ward 2 seat. Democrat David Monette and Republican Barrie Finnegan are set to go head-to-head for the Ward 5 seat occupied by Caitlin Bopp.

At a candidates forum this week, the candidates shared their views on downtown parking, the council’s relationship with the mayor, and the potential of building a hotel near the waterfront.

“All these are costs that the city has to take into consideration. So, those kinds of things are something that we have to look at when we think of negotiating for that parcel. Would a hotel be great? Yes. Would it be great if it is under the terms that are good for the city? Yes. Are they like that? I do not know,” Monette said.

“A hotel would be a great idea. The numbers I see do not kind of make sense to me. $1.2 million for a chunk of land that size on the waterfront seems out of whack with reality, especially when we are going to sink more money into the remediation,” Finnegan said.

Early voting starts October 28 at 9 a.m. on the first floor of the Clinton County Government Center.

