Colchester student, teacher become US citizens together

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a special day for 26 people from 18 countries who became U.S. citizens in Burlington. But two from the group have a special bond, a teacher and a student from Colchester High School.

In a packed courtroom of the Burlington federal building that is typically reserved for criminal proceedings, new Americans took the oath Friday to become citizens.

“Big thing happened to me and in my life. So, today I became a USA citizen, so I’m really happy about it,” said Jaques Alfani, a Colchester High School senior who hails from Tanzania.

He and his brother worked towards becoming citizens together. Now, his hope is to return to eastern Africa and reunite with his loved ones. “We can travel with different countries. My dream is to go back to visit my friends and family I left in Tanzania,” Alfani said.

But this day wasn’t only special for Alfani, his homeroom teacher, Martin Burnod, also took the oath. “It’s been a long process that started maybe like eight years ago,” said Burnod, who is a native of France.

Each Monday they are in class together in homeroom. They knew at the beginning of the year they were both on the path to becoming citizens but couldn’t have imagined it happening on the same day.

“I feel like for everybody, likes sometimes you look for a sense of belonging. And the fact that you have been selected, chosen, you feel welcomed by the U.S.,” Burnod said.

Many Colchester High students also came out to support their fellow classmates and teachers. “The name of my class is American Experience, which is I think what’s happened. Today’s an American experience in itself, so it’s just great,” Burnod said.

Judge Kevin Doyle said the naturalization ceremony might be the most diverse he’s presided over.

