Crews respond to Morrisonville house fire

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A stretch of Main Street in Morrisonville, New York, was closed Friday afternoon due to a house fire.

The blaze started around 12:30 p.m. just doors down from the local fire department. Officials say it was caused by a brush fire outside that spread to the eaves of the house.

Nobody was reported injured and fire crews were able to extinguish the fire without incident.

