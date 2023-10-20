Crews respond to Morrisonville house fire

MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A stretch of Main Street in Morrisonville, New York, was closed Friday afternoon due to a house fire.

The blaze started around 12:30 p.m. just doors down from the local fire department. Officials say it was caused by a brush fire outside that spread to the eaves of the house.

Nobody was reported injured and fire crews were able to extinguish the fire without incident.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.