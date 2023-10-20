Deadly year for NH motorcycle riders

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s been the deadliest year for Granite State bikers in nearly two decades.

Authorities say 39 motorcycle riders have been killed on the roads this year to date. Safety officials are spreading the word about the stats in an effort to get riders and drivers behind the wheel to pay more attention on the roads.

“It is very concerning. We want to make sure we are reaching out to our riders who are still riding at this point in the year. There is still some great riding to be had. Let’s try to end this year on a positive note as possible,” said Larry Crowe with the N.H. Department of Safety.

He says drivers can do that by slowing down and not driving under the influence, two of the leading causes of death.

New Hampshire is one of only three states that does not require bikers to wear helmets, but they are recommended in driver safety courses.

