Essex Westford School District helps new Americans get work, overcome language barrier

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - With 63 facilities positions open in schools statewide according to 802 Ed, districts are working to fill gaps to ensure all the buildings are running smoothly.

The Essex Westford School District is doing this by connecting with the New American community in the area. This initiative allows the schools to receive needed staffing while new hires get jobs and paid English classes.

Tika Dhakal and his family moved to the US in 2011 after leaving Bhutan, where he was a teacher and a vice principal.

“We have a lot of community members here, a lot of Nepali people living around Essex,” said Dhakal.

Now, he’s returning to his roots in education, working as the lead facilities technician at the Summit School and as a document translator for EWSD, translating items like the Code of Conduct for his Nepali-speaking colleagues to better understand.

“I’m just helping with the new Nepali people. I have helped three people for the Essex Westford School District,” said Dhakal.

Since Dhakal joined the team in 2022, the district has been reaching out to the new American community in Essex, one where they say over 30 languages are spoken.

Director of Facilities and Safety Garry Scott says this effort has filled the ten facility vacancies district-wide.

“These are entry-level positions, but our goal is to make them grow within the organization because we know they have all kinds of experience they’re bringing to us,” said Scott.

The native languages of the new employees are Swahili, French, Nepali, and Spanish. To help with any language barriers, the district has added multilingual mentor positions to aid in translation and offer English classes for those interested during the workday.

“A lot of times they’re coming with certifications from their country of origin, and it’s just a matter of learning English or translating their certifications over so that they can be working at the level they’re used to working at,” said Tamara Parks of EWSD.

The district says the new American population has grown a lot in the past ten years, and some of the new employees even have children in the district.

There are almost 200 students receiving ELL services and around 500 multilingual families, with three multilingual liaisons and about 15 translators in the district.

For Dhakal, he says continuing to work in education in his new country is deeply meaningful.

“I like to work at school. I like to work with the children,” said Dhakal.

Other efforts for this initiative include a multilingual call line and advertisements for applications to speak with staff members about the position in their native language.

