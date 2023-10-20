FCC votes in favor of Wi-Fi installations in school buses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont kids could see Wi-Fi on their school buses soon after a nod from the FCC.

The FCC voted to make Wi-Fi and similar technology on school buses eligible for reimbursement under the E-Rate program. It comes just one week after Senator Peter Welch took FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to Williamstown, Vermont where they’re efforting Wi-Fi installation on buses.

The goal is to close the homework gap for Vermont’s students living in rural areas that may not have access to broadband at home.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.